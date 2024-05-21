Man arrested near Andover Park vehicle fires; released with no charges

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: A Rochester man was arrested Sunday near a fire at Andover Park Apartments, but released Tuesday without being charged.

Two cars were fully engulfed in flames near the Andover Park Apartments (1942 8 ½ St. SE) around 6:20 p.m. May 19.

RELATED: Multiple vehicles catch fire in southeast Rochester – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Police arrested 43-year-old Matthew Hofbauer just east of the scene.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office said Tuesday, May 21, that Hofbauer was being released without charges pending further investigation.

According to Rochester firefighters at the scene Sunday, the blaze threatened to spread to the nearby apartment complex.

Rochester police claim witnesses said a man started the fires, then ran into the woods by the apartments.

According to firefighters Sunday, there was significant damage to the two cars that were set on fire, and slight damage to one other.

The apartment building suffered melted siding with no other obvious exterior damage.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.