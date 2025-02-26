Suspect in alleged straw purchase at Rochester Scheels appears in court

(ABC 6 News) – A man accused in an alleged straw purchase at Scheels in Rochester last week appeared in court on Tuesday.

Dyreese Kentrell Brown has been charged after police say a woman he was with bought two handguns for him, even though he is not allowed to own firearms.

According to court documents, an employee at Scheels saw Brown and the woman walking around the handgun display cases. They said Brown appeared to be leading her around and pointing out different guns.

The witness went on to state that after the woman bought the guns, Brown took them and carried them out of the store.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home where Brown and the woman lived. Authorities found the guns that were purchased at Scheels, as well as ammunition, and took him into custody. Previous convictions made Brown ineligible to own firearms.

A straw purchase, or buying a gun for someone who is not allowed to own one, is a felony under Minnesota state law.

It was made a felony after three first responders in Burnsville lost their lives in a shooting last year. The shooter, Shannon Gooden, shot them with guns that someone else bought for him.