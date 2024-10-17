UPDATE: Suspect identified in Winona shooting, victim still in critical condition

(ABC 6 News) – The suspect allegedly involved in a shooting in Winona that left one man in critical condition has been identified.

According to the Winona Police Department (WPD), 27-year-old Cole Cameron of Winona has been arrested for 1st Degree Assault in connection with the shooting.

Cameron is currently in custody at the Winona County Jail.

Officers spoke with multiple witnesses and found out that Cameron and the victim were arguing before the shooting. Cameron was arrested after he was interviewed along with the other witnesses, according to WPD.

The victim, a 35-year-old man from Winona, was brought to Winona Health then airlifted to Gunderson Health in La Crosse, WI. He remains in critical condition.

WPD says investigators executed a search warrant and recovered a black handgun that is believed to be the gun used in the shooting. Authorities add that this appears to be an isolated incident with no current threat to the public.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Man in critical condition after Winona shooting, a second man is in custody

Winona Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Winona early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Winona Police Department (WPD), emergency services responded to reports of gunfire around 4:30 a.m.

They arrived on scene to an apartment building in the 300 block of W 10th St.

WPD found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he was immediately brought to a hospital in Winona for treatment.

The man is in critical condition, according to the press release.

WPD says a second Winona man was taken into custody from the scene for questioning.

Winona police say they are actively investigating the shooting incident. Additionally, WPD says it believes this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.