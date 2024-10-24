Suspect identified in western Minnesota shootings Tuesday night

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A suspect has been identified following a deadly crime spree Tuesday night that began in Minneapolis and ended with a deadly shooting in western Minnesota.

It all started after Minneapolis police responded to reports of someone firing a gun from an apartment balcony on Lyndale Avenue South in the Uptown neighborhood Tuesday evening. No one was hurt.

That is when the suspect took off in a car heading towards Willmar. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Ameer Matariyeh is in custody and is suspected of killing a 55-year-old New London man and hurting a 25-year-old from Lake Lillian.