Suspect arrested after shots fired in Rochester Wednesday night

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department says they arrested a man in connection with a report of gunshots on Wednesday night.

RPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Manor View Dr. NW. Officers found shell casings and obtained a description of the suspect and their vehicle.

Later, officers found the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jhovani Soto, walking nearby and arrested him following a brief foot chase. A handgun was found in his car.

Soto now faces multiple charges including Drive by Shooting, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and 2nd Degree DWI. No injuries or damage was reported.