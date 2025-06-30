Survivor abused by Diocese of Winona priest awarded $7.6 million

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, a jury issued a verdict on a civil lawsuit in which a male survivor accused a Diocese of Winona priest of sexually abusing him as a child from 1973 to 1976.

The accused priest is Father Joseph Cashman, and after deliberation, the jury awarded the victim, named Doe 254 in court documents, with $7.6 million.

“This is a case about accountability, it’s about justice. It’s about Doe 254 finding his voice and regaining his power. We stand with him on this momentous day,” said Attorney Josh Peck.

Father Cashman was employed by the Diocese of Winona, Lourdes High School, and Rochester Catholic Schools.

There are at least four other active cases against the diocese in Southeast Minnesota:

Blue Earth County

Doe 212 vs Diocese of Winona, Loyola Catholic School, Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church: Filed in June of 2023. Court documents allege that the victim attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic school in Mankato, where he was sexually abused by Father Joseph Cashman from 1972 to 1973.

vs Diocese of Winona, Loyola Catholic School, Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church: Filed in June of 2023. Court documents allege that the victim attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic school in Mankato, where he was sexually abused by Father Joseph Cashman from 1972 to 1973. The case’s next scheduling conference is set for Sept. 4, 2025.

Olmsted County

Doe 222 vs Diocese of Winona, Lourdes High School of Rochester, Inc., Rochester Catholic Schools: Filed in June 2023. Court documents allege that the victim was sexually abused by Father John Cashman while he attended Lourdes from 1972 to 1974.

vs Diocese of Winona, Lourdes High School of Rochester, Inc., Rochester Catholic Schools: Filed in June 2023. Court documents allege that the victim was sexually abused by Father John Cashman while he attended Lourdes from 1972 to 1974. In May 2025, Jeff Anderson and Associates argued to the court that the church’s fourth attempt to delay the trial revealed a “concerning pattern” of “delay(ing) resolution to avoid responsibility.”

“The effect on the aging survivors in this case, and the others, is apparent,” the legal firm argued. “Several have passed away. This is their goal.” The case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Oct. 17, followed by a trial beginning Oct. 27, 2025.

Winona County

Doe 220 vs Diocese of Winona, Holy Trinity, aka The Church of Holy Trinity, Rollingstone, Minnesota. Filed in June of 2023. Court documents allege that the victim attended the Church of Holy Trinity, where he was abused by Father Leland Smith from 1968 to 1971.

vs Diocese of Winona, Holy Trinity, aka The Church of Holy Trinity, Rollingstone, Minnesota. Filed in June of 2023. Court documents allege that the victim attended the Church of Holy Trinity, where he was abused by Father Leland Smith from 1968 to 1971. The case has a motion hearing July 1, followed by a pretrial hearing Nov. 25 and trial scheduled for Dec. 8-17, 2025.

Doe 539 vs Diocese of Winona; The Fathers of the Sacred Hearts (North American Province), a.k.a. St Mary’s Church of Winona, Minnesota, Winona Area Catholic Schools, Inc. et. al.: Filed in June 2023. Court documents allege that the victim was sexually abused by Brother Gene Hubert when he attended St. Mary’s in Winona in 1970 and 1971.

vs Diocese of Winona; The Fathers of the Sacred Hearts (North American Province), a.k.a. St Mary’s Church of Winona, Minnesota, Winona Area Catholic Schools, Inc. et. al.: Filed in June 2023. Court documents allege that the victim was sexually abused by Brother Gene Hubert when he attended St. Mary’s in Winona in 1970 and 1971. The case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Sept. 11, followed by a jury trial Oct. 6-17, 2025.