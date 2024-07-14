Surprise storms leave trees down and homes without power in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Surprise storms ripped through southeastern Minnesota and part of northern Iowa on Saturday, leaving destruction in their wake.

Trees and large branches were knocked down by heavy wind and rain across parts of Rochester, blocking roads, driveways, and even falling onto homes.

Cole Smith was sitting in his living room when he heard a loud crack from the front yard, saying “I happened to look outside and I saw the branch that was right in front of our driveway here.”

Another branch landed on his neighbor’s roof following what appeared to be a lightning strike.

The homeowner, Haley Cuffel, was not home when that happened. She was at a Honkers game and when she came home, she “saw a tree downed down the street and was going to take a picture of it but didn’t and came home to this on my house.”

Another branch, narrowly missing the house of her neighbor, Alissa Klepadlo, who “heard right away a boom, and I got really nervous, because I wasn’t aware that the thunder and lightning was that bad.”

Both houses are currently now out of power.