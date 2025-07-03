Surprise Kasson storm leaves multiple homes with thousands of dollars in damages

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Multiple people in Kasson are cleaning up after a quick but very powerful storm Wednesday night, and Mother Nature left a big mess.

All over Kasson, debris still covers the roads. For some, cleanup is going to be simple, but for others, it’s going to take some time.

Cut-up branches and trees line the curbs all over town as people clean up after the surprise storm dropped out of nowhere.

Many were shocked by how sudden, isolated, and violent the storm was.

“I just tried to stay calm. I had my son in the backseat, he’s two, and can’t see 10 feet in front of us,” said Kasson resident Austin Head.

For the most part, damage was fairly limited with scattered brush, knocked over signs, and some power outages.

However, for some, the high winds tore off thick branches and toppled massive trees.

Some were very lucky as a branch almost a foot wide at its thickest narrowly missed a nearby house, instead landing on an apple tree.

The homeowner, Joe Winkels ,was grateful it wasn’t worse.

“I’m just thankful it didn’t hit the house. You know, take out a window or a roof. Several other people lost roofs and stuff. I just lost a little tree and a fence, so I’m doing good,” Winkels said.

Others were less fortunate. Just a few blocks down the road, the home owned by Austin and Shelby Head saw its decades-old tree fall onto the roof, puncturing it in four places.

The tree also crushed the homeowners’ deck and fireplace and nearly punched a hole in the wall. The cost to repair, the homeowners say, will likely be in the thousands, but all that can be repaired.

What’s truly lost is the value the tree had for their children.

“We used to come out here, the kids would hug it before bed if they needed to slow down a little bit. So the tree itself, it held a lot of memories, and it just sucks to see such a big thing just rip out of the ground so easily like that,” said Shelby Head.

The City of Kasson is planning on picking up any brush or branches placed on the curb next Thursday. If you have anything you want to get rid of, make sure it is there before 6 a.m. on July 10.