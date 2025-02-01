Surf Ballroom holds annual Winter Dance Party in honor of three musicians who died in a plane crash in 1959

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a weekend of celebration is in full swing, honoring three musicians who died over 65 years ago.

The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake is holding their annual Winter Dance Party in honor of three musicians — Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and “The Big Bopper” J.P. Richardson — who died in a plane crash near the city in February 1959.

The Winter Dance Party wraps up on Saturday in Clear Lake, with doors opening at 7 p.m.