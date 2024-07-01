Supreme Court rules immunity for some of Trump’s acts regarding his Jan. 6th election interference case
The Supreme Court rules Donald Trump is immune for some acts tied to his January 6th election interference case.
(ABC 6 News) — The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former president Donald Trump has some immunity regarding his January 6th election interference case.
Trump is calling it a “big win” despite calling for absolute immunity for all acts since he was first charged in the case.
How this case moves forward is now up to the lower courts.