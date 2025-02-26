Superintendent of Alden-Conger and Glenville-Emmons districts resigns

(ABC 6 News) — The superintendent of Alden-Conger and Glenville-Emmons school districts, Allen Berg, has announced his resignation.

This comes after multiple superintendent resignations across the area over the past few months.

Berg submitted his resignation on Friday, which will go into effect on June 30, 2025. Berg will be taking on the superintendent role for GFW Public Schools in Gibbon, Minnesota.