Super Fresh reopens to full service

(ABC 6 News) – Super Fresh Garden, Market and Bakery in Austin held its grand re-opening Saturday.

The store, now under new ownership, celebrated returning to full service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’ve been re-opened on a limited basis for the last three months, but now that spring is here and our green houses are stocked, we’re ready for everyone to come and see what we’ve working hard to prepare for them,” said Heather Boes, who co-owns Super Fresh with her brother and fellow Austin native Adam Boes.

“We’re so excited about and grateful for the support the community has given us, and we couldn’t have done it without the help and friendship of the previous owners, Jim and Merlene Stiles,” said Adam Boes.

The Grand Re-Opening featured Kelly Gritzmacher, a professional portrait photographer who was on-hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take photos of customers who wish to commemorate the day with a picture with anyone of their friends or family.

Super Fresh will had drawings to win $50 gift cards from other local businesses throughout the day. Some of those businesses included The Style Lounge, B&J Bar and Grill, Nick’s Meats, Steve’s Pizza, Rydjor Bike, The Old Mill, and Piggy Blues BBQ.

In addition, Super Fresh is showcasing produce from new local partners, such as popcorn from Carroll’s Corn in Rochester, a variety of hot sauces from Sam Sa’house in Austin and maple syrup from Burgess Family Sugarhouse in Duluth, just to name a few. Super Fresh has also expanded its gift selection, just in time for Mother’s Day.

“We feel so lucky to have such an amazing team, which stayed on with us from the previous owners – and with a few new staff additions! The plants and flowers that Carmen, Amanda and Denise have grown on site are truly gorgeous, and I hope folks come to see them,” said Heather Boes.

Super Fresh is located at 2101 4th Street NW, Austin, MN 55912 and is open Monday-Saturday, 7am – 6pm and Sunday, 8am – 4pm.