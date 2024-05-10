Super Fresh Garden, Market, and Bakery re-opening Saturday

Austin Super Fresh grand reopening

In Austin, Super Fresh Garden, Market, and Bakery will be hosting their grand re-opening tomorrow, May 11.

For the past few months, the store has only been open on a limited basis. With the weather finally warming up, Super Fresh has decided that now is a great time to fully open.

To celebrate the grand re-opening, Super Fresh will have a professional photographer at the store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take pictures of customers wishing to have a photo at the event. The store will also host drawings to win some local gift cards.

The re-opening of the market will begin tomorrow, May 11 at 7 a.m.