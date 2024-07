(KSTP) – Sunisa Lee is heading to Paris for her second-ever Olympic Games.

After stiff competition on Sunday, the St. Paul gymnast placed second in the all-around U.S. Olympic trials, only being bested by teammate Simon Biles, who placed first.

Now, she will once again represent the United States in women’s artistic gymnastics alongside teammates Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.