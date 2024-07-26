Summer Olympics kick off with opening ceremony on Friday; 18 Minnesotans will compete for Team USA

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Summer Olympics are upon us, and the games will get started with the opening ceremony on Friday.

This comes as Paris is under a historic level of security, but it is not slowing down the hype for the Olympics.

Even Celine Dion is in town for the Olympics, and many are speculating that she may put on a comeback performance in Paris.

Team USA also includes 18 Minnesotans, including Lara Dallman-Wise from Shoreview. She earned a spot on the Olympic sailing team, and her parents Sue Dallman and John Wise are in Paris to watch her compete.

John actually taught Lara to sail on White Bear Lake when she was just six years old.

“I don’t think I’ll come down from that excitement of just being there with everybody and seeing Lara and actually being here in person,” Sue said.

The sailing event begins August 2nd.