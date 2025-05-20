Summer jobs outlook; economic uncertainty may see less opportunity

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – In 2024, temporary or seasonal hires made up 8% of the Minnesota job market, translating to more than 9,500 openings. However, economic uncertainty may paint a different picture this year as businesses look to save money where they can.

At the DeCook companies, which specialize in outdoor labor like excavation and landscaping, finding the right workforce is crucial.

But, when much of your work is based on the weather, hiring can be a bit of a struggle.

“When everything is going to get the green light and what day we need people is definitely our biggest hurdle when hiring,” says HR and office manager Alex Bennett.

On top of that, the challenge of a fluctuating economy is putting a new spin on things.

“Any of our projects, most of them cost a homeowner or business owner a little bit of money,” she says, “so I think things need to be good economically for them to want to invest in that.”

As a result, DeCook has become more conservative in hiring more help to ensure their core staff has plenty of work to last them the summer construction season.

Though they’re actually heavier on employees than they were last year, they’re no long searching for any new staff members, whereas in 2024 they were still hiring well into June.

A similar challenge faces businesses across Minnesota, where hiring has slowed overall.

In a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development survey among job-seekers around the state, a majority of respondents said it was taking anywhere from one to three months longer for them to find a job than it did last year.

Jinny Rietmann, executive director of the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Minnesota, says part of that has to do with how businesses are reacting to economic uncertainty.

“Some may be taking more of a pause or at least hesitating to fill positions that may not be critical to daily operations,” she says.

Luckily, though, Rietmann says, for our area, it doesn’t seem to be having as big an impact as other places.

“We’re a bit protected because some of the temporary and seasonal hirings that we have are in those certain categories that aren’t slowing at the moment,” she says.

That includes areas like agriculture or tourism.

In the City of Rochester, hundreds of seasonal workers are hired to fill out the Parks and Recreation department.

“Overall, we’ve been pretty much able to flow through some of the economic downturns,” says director Paul Widman.

What’s helped them is rethinking the role their seasonal jobs play in their workers overall careers.

“One advantage when there is a down cycle we tend to have a lot more people interested in our part time jobs,” Widman says. “For us we hope you know that it leads to full time or more hours for the people who are applying.”

Another factor, for both DeCook and Rochester Parks and Rec, is staying competitive.

Even with some businesses pulling back on hiring, demand for employees in those industries at this time of year is still high, allowing potential job-seekers the opportunity to shop around.