Suicide rate dropping in Minnesota but still higher in rural areas

(ABC 6 News) — Overall, it’s good news in Minnesota as the suicide rate in the state is dropping. However, suicide rates in rural areas are still higher.

The State’s Department of Health reported about 815 suicide deaths in Minnesota last year, which is down from 860 in 2022.

ABC’s Joe Mazan looked into why suicide rates are higher depending on where you live.