Suicide memorial takes step forward to honor fallen officer in Zumbrota

(ABC 6 News) — The Zumbrota Police Department is ready to take the next step in honoring a fallen officer.

ZPD is working to create a Suicide Awareness Memorial Park with benches, walkways, and a patio.

It’s all to honor Gary Schroeder Jr., who lost a battle with PTSD in 2023.

On Tuesday, ZPD reached its $52,000 fundraising goal to make the dream a reality.

The groundbreaking for the memorial park will take place on Thursday.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is three numbers away. Call or text 988 to reach people who can help 24/7.