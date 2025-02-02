Students praise MercyOne’s medical assistant program

MercyOne in Mason City is hoping to solve a shortage of medical assistants with an in-house program to train and promote current employees to the position.

(ABC 6 News) – MercyOne in Mason City is hoping to solve a shortage of medical assistants with an in-house program to train and promote current employees to the position.

The program, which started last year, offers training through a 17-week course including hands-on training in a clinic setting.

Current students say even though it’s a lot of hard work, it’s been an amazing opportunity.

“It’s a fast-paced, very fast-paced program that we’re going through. Sometimes we just feel kinda down like ‘oh my gosh there’s so much that’s going on,’ and then we’ll come back to reality, go ‘no we got this,'” said student Denise Eastman.

MercyOne covers all course expenses while students are in the program, on top of salary and benefits.

At the end of the course, graduates are guaranteed a three-year period of employment with MercyOne.

Current students say they were drawn to the program because they wanted to help more people in their current departments.

“It’s a lot better for them also too as the department because we’ve already got knowledge of what’s going on in that department, so it’s easier for us to transition from a PCA to an MA,” said student Cassie Harrison.

Eastman and Harrison encourage anyone interested in becoming a medical assistant to consider the program.

The next class with start on February 24th.