Student loan borrowers face mandatory collections starting May 5

(ABC 6 News) — Around five million Americans with defaulted student loan payments are facing mandatory collections next month.

The U.S. Department of Education says it will collect the debts from borrowers who have defaulted starting on May 5.

It marks the first time since student loan payments were paused in 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A loan is typically considered in default if the borrower hasn’t made payments for 270 days.