Student in custody after Georgia school shooting leaves 4 dead and 9 injured

(ABC 6 News) — A 14-year-old student is in custody after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia left four dead and at least nine others injured.

The shooting took place in Barrow County, which is about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. Around 9:30 AM on Wednesday morning, calls regarding an active shooter began to flood into law enforcement.

In a panic, family members began showing up at the school trying to get in touch with students.

Meanwhile, students also began to gather on the football field just moments after the gunfire rang out. Some reunited with loved ones while others appeared to circle together in prayer.

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened inside the school. Prior to Wednesday’s shooting, there had been 29 mass killings throughout the U.S., killing 127 people.