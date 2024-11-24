Structure fire extinguished in Charles City

(ABC 6 News) – Charles City Fire Department responded to a small structure fire that spread to a larger building on Saturday.

According to Charles City Fire Rescue’s Facebook, the fire occurred at 2:37 p.m. just off 7 Mile Rd.

Crews arrived on scene to find a UTV on fire and noticeable burn marks on a building nearby. The homeowner told firefighters he used a tractor to move the UTV from the building to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The fire department was able to quickly extinguish the fire and ensure the building did not have any fire hidden in the walls. The scene was cleared once crews were certain the fire had not spread.