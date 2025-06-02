Structure fire breaks out at RPU building Sunday night

(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday, June 1, Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a building containing a gas-powered turbine.

According to RFD, it happened around 11 p.m. at 1814 7th Street Northwest in Rochester, Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building and flames seen through vents around the structure.

Courtesy of Rochester Fire Department

RFD worked with Rochester Public Utilities to make sure gas and electrical services feeding the building were properly secured before attacking the flames with water and firefighting foam.

There was extensive damage done to the contents of the building, but only minor to moderate damage to the structure itself. No injuries were reported.