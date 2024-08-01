Structure fire at Albert Lea home Wednesday night

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Albert Lea Wednesday night.

According to a press release from Albert Lea Fire Rescue, fire crews responded to 205 Giles Place at 8:15 p.m. on July 31 for a reported basement fire. They arrived on scene and found smoke and fire coming out of the basement. All residents were out of the home when the fire crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and worked on the scene for roughly an hour to check for fire extension. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says that most of the damage was from the smoke throughout the home, with no structural damage reported. Damages are estimated to be $20,000.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was most likely due to remote control batteries that were charging at the time, according to Albert Lea Fire Rescue.