“Strike out cancer” tournament raises over $6,000

(ABC 6 News) – A group of four self-described “bowling moms” held their second annual “Strike Out Cancer” bowling tournament fundraiser on Sunday.

The tournament was held at Colonial Lanes in Rochester at 12:30 p.m.

One of the organizers says the event raised over $6,383 for the cause, with more donations still coming in.

There were also raffle drawings and prizes for tournament winners.

If you’d like to support the cause, you can donate to the Eagles Cancer Telethon.