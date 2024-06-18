Storm cleanup in Rochester

Powerful storms shook up the Med City, uprooting trees and damaging homes. Thousands were left without power and it's a mess some are still cleaning up.

(ABC 6 News) – Powerful storms shook up the Med City, uprooting trees and damaging homes.

Thousands were left without power and it’s a mess some are still cleaning up.

“My neighbor texted me and said that a tree had fallen, and I looked out my window and all I could see was tree,” Emily Whitcomb said.

Howling morning winds and rain, uprooted entire trees from the ground.

Some trees, split in half.

Roch storm clean-up

“This is the big boy, but there’s a lot of smaller branches around everybody’s out in their front yard cleaning up,” Wayne Harvey said.

Cleanup was the theme all down Sierra Lane NE.

“There’s a lot of shale up in this neighborhood and the roots, I expected to see roots this big around going down, but as you can see looking at the stone, it’s not clear so they can go really deep,” Harvey said.

That wasn’t the only place that saw damage, a home on 10th Street NW saw an entire tree fall in their backyard.

Luckily, the tree didn’t hit the house, but it did leave quite the mess.

“It hit the garage a little bit, some of the branches did so there might be some damage there and the tree definitely brushed the side of my house,” Whitcomb said.

While homeowners like Whitcomb are getting things tidy again, Rochester Public Utilities crews worked all day to get the lights back on for over 3,500 people left without power.

“Storm came through early this morning, we had crews on call, our operations folks were ready to jump into action and we’ve been taking care of power outages all day today,” RPU communications coordinator Tony Benson said.

The rain and wind seemed to have calmed down right now but the work is far from over.

Some trees knocked over may take days to get cleared.