Still no agreement on final Minnesota state budget bills

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota lawmakers still have not been able to finalize a state budget agreement.

In five days, any state worker impacted by a potential government shutdown on July 1 will get a layoff notice.

The notices are required by state law 30 days before funding could run out barring a state budget being put in place.

In the Capitol, disagreements are not just happening between opposing sides of the aisle. Just this afternoon, it wasn’t Democrats and Republicans arguing, it was a Senate Democrat versus a House Democrat.

In addition, Republic House Speaker Lisa Demuth and former Speaker, DFLer Melissa Hortman, sat down with Governor Tim Walz for the first time since last week.

Both were optimistic an agreement will be reached and keep the government funded.