Stewartville woman charged with DWI, drug possession after rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) — A Stewartville woman was arrested on DWI and drug possession charges following a single-vehicle rollover crash May 24.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Kelly Mehrkens, 26, of Stewartville, walked away from a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Around 1:24 a.m., deputies located a vehicle on its roof in a ditch, leaning against an electrical pole. The crash site was in the 2400 block of County Road 10 NE in Quincy Township.

After an extensive search, authorities could not locate anyone near the vehicle. It was towed and the power lines were repaired.

Approximately 90 minutes later at 3 a.m., 911 operators received a call from a woman stating she had been in a rollover crash and woke up in a cornfield. Authorities said the call originated from the crash site area. Upon returning to the scene, deputies located Mehrkens and determined she was under the influence of alcohol and over the legal limit to drive.

Additionally, about 9 grams of amphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, was also found in Mehrkens’ possession.

Mehrkens was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Her charges include fifth-degree controlled substance possession and third-degree alcohol test .08 or over.