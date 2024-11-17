Stewartville Tigers take down Albany Huskies in State Semifinal

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

ABC 6 NEWS — The Stewartville tigers looking to get back to the state title game against the Albany Huskies.

No scores in the first quarter, the tigers would pounce to start the second, Parker Wangen would hall in a catch and take it the distance. The following extra point would be blocked, the Huskies were able to get a hand on two extra point attempts.

The Huskies would answer with a good pass of their own, and successful on the point after. The Tigers were trailing for the first time in what feels like forever.

Sure enough they would go on to earn their stripes. Vincent Wellick would connect with Wangen for two more scores. Albany were no slouch though. They kept up with the defending state champs for a majority of the game.

The Huskies even recovered an onside kick, and were looking to go down and tie the game with a touchdown. That is when the Tiger defense dug in. A sack from Graysen Schneider set up a third and long, allowing for Justice Dino to come up with the game sealing interception. The Tigers will defend their state title in the championship game against Dassel-Cokato next week.