Stewartville man faces recommended charges in infant injury case

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man faces recommended felony charges after a 7-week-old infant was brought to the Emergency Department with a broken tibia and femur.

Jeffrey Phillips, 42, is accused of injuring the child while “trying to dress him.”

When he and a woman noticed the injury, he allegedly told the woman to make up a story about tripping while holding the child, and tell that to the doctors at the Emergency Department.

On Feb. 21, Phillips was arrested and taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on recommended charges of felony Malicious Punishment of a Child; 3rd-Degree Assault; and Domestic Assault.