Stewartville hosts breakfast to help fund upcoming Honor Flight for area vets

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Stewartville’s American Legion Post 164’s Auxiliary held its annual egg bake breakfast to great success on Sunday, serving more than 200 people.

This year, the event raised more than $2,600 to offset costs related to an upcoming charter flight that will carry dozens of Korean and Vietnam-era vets to visit national war memorials and cemeteries in Washington, D.C.

“It’s an experience all veterans should take advantage of,” said North Star board member Jamie Stevenson. “These monuments are built for them, and we’re happy to provide this service to them.”

North Star Honor Flights is resuming service out of RST this April.

“I didn’t have any interest at first,” said Landis Hepner, a Vietnam vet from Stewartville. “A few of my legion buddies got talking about guys who went, and told them ‘if you get the opportunity to do it, do it, because it’s unbelievable.'”

Hepner has visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial before, but is excited to tour Arlington National Cemetery and the WWII Memorial, among other sites during the one-day excursion.

“Since most of the come back, and have tears in her eyes,” said Hepner, “I’m excited for the experience, looking forward to it.”

North Star was recognized last year as a new hub on the National Honor Flight Network, to serve veterans in nine counties in Minnesota and five counties in Iowa, covering an area that stretches the Minnesota counties of Blue Earth, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, Steele and Waseca. The Iowa counties served are Cerro Gordo, Howard, Mitchell, Worth and Winnebago.

“We look forward to recognizing our local veterans and their service to our country by offering them a once-in-a-lifetime Honor Flight trip to visit the very memorials they fought for. I am excited that we’re able to expand our geographic reach to include counties not previously served by an existing hub,” said Jill Klapperich, board president.

North Star Honor Flight is a volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations can be made through their website or by sending a check to North Star Honor Flight, P.O. Box 321, Adams, MN 55909.