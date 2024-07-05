Stewartville holds Fourth of July events despite storms

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Strong storms cancelled or postponed Fourth of July events all over the area, but Stewartville waited out the rain to celebrate.

The annual parade was postponed from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., which was just enough time for the rain to let up so the community could come out to the parade.

Hundreds of people came to the event, which is just one part of Summerfest, the City’s biggest celebration all year round.

“Fourth of July for Stewartville is our biggest event, it’s really what kind of draws the community together, so we look forward to it every year,” Jarett Jones, Stewartville Fire Department Firefighter, said.

For many, the parade also gave an opportunity to celebrate our country’s independence and honor what was done to achieve it.

“We got to celebrate our freedom and never let it go for granted,” Kent Bell, a parade goer, said.

More Summerfest events, including a volleyball tournament and a concert will be happening over the weekend.