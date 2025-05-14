Stewartville Fire & Rescue responded to structure fire Friday night

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, May 9th at 11:20 p.m., Stewartville Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 113 4th Street SE in Stewartville.

Crews arrived to find an active fire and began suppression efforts to protect nearby buildings.

Stewartville Fire & Rescue said that the fire was contained in under an hour due to the quick response and work of the crews.

Firefighters remained on scene until approximately 3:30 AM to ensure all hot spots were fully extinguished.