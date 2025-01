(ABC 6 News) — On Monday morning, the Stewartville Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire at 2510 Hwy 63 North.

According to a Facebook post from the fire department, upon arrival, a crew discovered a 10-yard dumpster containing recycling materials that was on fire.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, and they were able to get the situation under control.

The scene was cleared by 8:30 a.m.