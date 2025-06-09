Stewartville Fire and Rescue engineer to retire after 37 years

(ABC 6 News) — Stewartville Fire and Rescue will be holding a retirement celebration for Engineer Mark Podein, who has served for 37 years.

“Mark has been a cornerstone of our department—always the first to step up, the last to leave, and the one we could count on through the toughest calls and the longest nights. His commitment to the City of Stewartville and its residents has been nothing short of remarkable.,” Stewartville Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The celebration will be held on Wednesday, June 11 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. It will take place at the Adamson’s Tavern on the Green (1800 Clubhouse Drive NE).

Cake will be provided at the celebration with food and drink available for purchase.