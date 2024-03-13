Stewartville clinches a win in MSHSL Girls Basketball Quarterfinals

(ABC 6 News) – The Stewartville Tigers managed to secure a tight 47-46 victory over St. Peter High School in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota State High School League Girls Basketball tournament.

With this victory, the Tigers now go on to play the defending state champion, Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday at noon in the MSHSL semifinals.

The semifinals will be a rematch of the 2023 Class AAA State Championship.

You can watch the semifinals and championship online HERE