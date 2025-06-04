Stewartville city leaders look forward to major industrial move-ins

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Stewartville is quickly becoming a hot spot for new companies moving into the area, including major names like Amazon, which has city and other local leaders feeling great about the future.

Three business parks fill in the gaps between Stewartville’s downtown and residential areas and the surrounding highways.

Over the years, these spaces have seen plenty of businesses move in.

“We have a centrally located business park where Halcon, Geotek, Jimmy’s Salad, Rochester Petroleum are all located,” said City Administrator Bill Schimmel. “And then on the south end we have the Bucknell industrial park.”

Then there’s the north side, which is seeing the most recent growth.

Namely, an 84,000 square foot Amazon distribution center approved last month that is now currently in the works.

There’s also the pig-to-human transplant facility announced back in January, and numerous other companies that already call the park home.

“This is an example of how local governments can be very influential and very helpful in getting these new businesses from concept to actual implementation in their areas,” said Sen. Carla Nelson (R – Rochester), who played a major hand in sourcing the funding for the transplant facility.

Leaders like Nelson are particularly excited about how all this development will help pay for city resources.

“You think about schools for example, public safety,” Nelson said. “Those are two big things that property taxes pay for as well as county government, city government.”

Stewartville Mayor Jimmie-John King is also looking forward to the influx of workers the new companies will bring to the city.

“A lot of people from this area drive to Austin to work at Hormel’s but now a lot of people from Austin may start driving to Stewartville to work at one of these facilities,” he said.

It’s the kind of development that has leaders feeling the city’s motto, “The Future Is Bright,” is becoming truer than ever.

“Stewartville has enjoyed a probably slower, steady type growth both in population and in business and residential growth,” said Schimmel. “But it helps us adjust and absorb to that so we think it’s worked out really well for this community.”

The Amazon distribution center is set for completion this fall, while the pig-to-human transplant facility is slated to be ready in 2027.