Stewartville celebrates 4th of July with Summerfest fun

Stewartville celebrates 4th of July with Summerfest.

(ABC 6 News) – The community in Stewartville, MN got together to celebrate 4th of July with a day of Summerfest fun.

Events ranged from a variety of food trucks and face painting to carnival games and a tractor pull.

One of the main events was a grand parade that stretched two miles, and featured a hundred entries of fun and exciting acts, including some motorcyclists, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, and some Star Wars characters.

Fireworks at Bear Cave Park capped off the day at 10:00 p.m.