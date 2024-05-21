Steve-O coming to Mayo Civic Center August 12

Steve-O coming to Mayo Civic Center in August

(ABC 6 News) – Renowned stunt performer, actor and television personality Steve-O, known for his time on the hit MTV show “Jackass,” will be live at the Mayo Civic Center on August 12, 2024.

Steve-O gained fame as a member of the cast of the hit MTV show “Jackass,” where he performed a variety of dangerous and outrageous stunts. Known for his fearlessness and wild sense of humor, Steve-O quickly became a fan favorite on the show.

In addition to his work on “Jackass,” Steve-O has appeared in numerous films and television shows. He also started doing stand-up comedy in recent years and has performed all around the world.

Despite his wild antics and larger-than-life persona, Steve-O has also been open about his

struggles with addiction and has worked to overcome these challenges through sobriety

and self-improvement.

Steve-O continues to entertain audiences with his daring stunts, comedic talents, and

larger-than-life personality. He remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry,

known for his infectious energy and unapologetic approach to life.

Tickets for Steve-O go on sale Thursday, May 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center

Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Box Office hours are Wednesday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. –

4:00 p.m.