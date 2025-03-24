Steve Earle to play at the Surf Ballroom

(ABC 6 News) – Grammy-winning musical artist Steve Earle will be playing at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa this summer to perform his iconic songs.

The concert is on June 27th, at 7 p.m. Tickets go from $30-$49, and can be bought at www.surfballroom.com or by calling 641-357-6151.

Steve Earle was a protege of writers Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark. His songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, and many others. He will be performing his newest album, “Alone Again (Live)” at the Surf Ballroom.