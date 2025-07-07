Sterling Pharmacy raises nearly $70k to support Alzheimer’s Association

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — All last month, many Austin residents likely saw purple at Sterling Pharmacies in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Through fundraisers, back sales, and virtual 5ks, the local pharmacy worked to make a difference and announced on Monday that it raised nearly $70,000.

I think it is important because everybody has somebody in their life that they know that has Alzheimer’s, struggling with Alzheimer’s, and so when you come in, it’s an easy ask for our cashiers to talk to someone and say ‘would you like to donate?’ because somebody knows somebody that they have in mind that they want to donate for,” said Daniel Hicks of Sterling Pharmacy.

Since the campaign started in 2016, the Austin pharmacies have raised more than $500,000 to support Alzheimer’s care, advocacy, and research.