“Steered Straight” to come to Dodge County

(ABC 6 News) — Public health officials in Dodge County are using opioid settlement funds to help steer youth away from drug use.

The Dodge County Opioid Task Force said in a press release that they “will be hosting Michael Deleon from Steered Straight. Their mission is to steer youth straight towards making sound, rational decisions by presenting a learning experience that provides a message of reality to help them make positive, informed choices.”

“Through motivational speaking, life-sharing seminars and interactive curriculum, (Deleon) provides youth with real-life examples of negative consequences that resulted from making poor decisions. He gives kids the ability to develop a sense of understanding about the positive and negative choices in their lives. The purpose is to steer youth’s lives in positive ways and encourage them to make positive life choices and ultimately reduce the number of youths who end up in the criminal justice system due to making poor decisions.”

Deleon will present to Hayfield, Triton, Kasson-Mantorville, and Zumbro Education District students March 10th, 11th and 12th.

There will be a community session open to the public held on March 10th from 6:00-7:00pm. Kasson-Mantorville Schools will be hosting the community session at the Kasson-Mantorville Middle School in the Commons Area.

The community session is free of charge and all are welcome. Dive deep into the intricate world of student behavior, focusing on the critical issues of drug and vaping habits.

For more information about Steered Straight visit their website www.steeredstraight.org. With questions about the school or community sessions, contact Dodge County Public Health (507)-635-6150 or email emma.basness@dodgecountymn.gov.