Steele County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating group who tried stealing ATM Friday

(ABC 6 News) – The Steele County Sheriff’s Dept. says they are investigating an allegedly robbery of an ATM machine in Medford.

According to SCSO officials, a group of people allegedly tried to steal an ATM Friday night.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the incident but no charges are official at this time.

Officials with the sheriff’s department say they are still investigating the alleged robbery and no further information, including where and what time it happened, will be released.

This is a developing story and we will update you when more information becomes available to us.