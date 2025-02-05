Steele Co. man sentenced for child sexual exploitation

(ABC 6 News) – A Blooming Prairie man has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for the International Sexual Exploitation of Children. He will then serve ten years of supervised release

According to court documents, Steven John Sokel, 61, began his commutations over the internet. He first spoke to the mother of minor victim in Thailand beginning in April of 2022. Then, in September, Sokel traveled to Thailand. There, he stayed with the victim and the mother for almost a full month. During his time abroad, Sokel produced images of the minor victim engaging in sexually explicit activity.

PREVIOUS STORY: Blooming Prairie man federally charged with sexually exploiting children released; attorney’s office moves for renewed custody – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to court documents, Sokel left Thailand and had a layover in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on September 29, 2022. The Abu Dhabi airport has a U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance facility for passengers flying to the United States. CBP officers conducted a search and found the child sexual abuse material on Sokel’s password-protected laptop.

Sokel was sentenced in U.S. District Court by Judge Eric T. Tostrud on one count of sexual exploitation of children. This case is the result of an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.