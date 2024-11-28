Staying safe on Thanksgiving

(ABC 6 News) – With all those holiday drivers on the roads it’s even more important to stay alert when behind the wheel.

In Austin the Salvation Army spent the evening before thanksgiving having a community dinner.

Whether they were dining in or had a meal to go, everyone got a chance to eat.

“That shows the Thanksgiving spirit, the holiday spirit kinds of kicks it off a little bit, bringing the traditional turkey dinner to people in need and these people need this,” Captain John Woodard from the Austin Salvation Army said.

While those people got a head start this thanksgiving, some got a head start at the bars.

Participating in black out Wednesday, or in other words binge drinking the night before thanksgiving.

It’s something the Minnesota state patrol will have their eyes on.

“One bad decision by somebody driving impaired can not only lead to jail time but it could lead to possibly a devastating crash, resulting in an injury or even a fatal crash, so we want to make sure that we keep the road way safe,” MSP Sgt. Troy Christianson said.

So far in Minnesota, 415 people have died in traffic crashes this year, with over 24,000 people arrested for driving while impaired.

State patrol will have heavy enforcement on the highways with extra help from other agencies to make sure people stay safe.

“We’ll see the volumes increase so we want to make sure that people plan ahead to allow extra travel time because will be heavier volumes than normal,” Christianson said.

However, you decide to spend your holiday, make it to your destination safely and have a happy thanksgiving.