Staying safe at the pool over Memorial Day weekend

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Pools are a great way to make a splash this summer, but before you dive in, it is important to keep some safety tips in mind.

As we head into the summer months, pool safety is important not only for kids, but for adults as well.

A lot of drownings and accidents will happen with neighborhood people that aren’t necessarily approved to be in a pool on your property, so you almost want to, say, hide it from the public generally,” said Albert Lea Building Official Wayne Sorensen.

Sorensen emphasized the importance of making sure pools are kept more private so that other neighborhood children or others are not tempted to dive into it without supervision.