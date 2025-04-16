State universities could increase tuitions in Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Those hoping to attend a college in Iowa could see the price tag of attendance rising soon.

That’s because higher education costs may go up this fall. If Iowa’s Board of Regents approves the price hike, University of Iowa and Iowa State University undergraduate students will see a 3% spike on tuition.

Meanwhile, University of Northern Iowa tuition would bump up 2.7%. It would bring the total cost of attendance, including room and board and other expenses, to just over $24,000 at UNI.

The board will vote on both in June.