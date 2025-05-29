State trooper’s fatal crash trial scheduled for March 2026; venue could still change

(ABC 6 News) – Former State Trooper Shane Roper’s jury trial was tentatively scheduled for March of 2026 — but its location could still change.

Roper is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide, after being involved in a crash outside the Apache Mall that took the life of 18-year-old Olivia Flores in May of 2024.

While the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office still wants to hold the jury trial in Rochester, Roper’s defense believes a local jury pool would already be prejudiced.

The court scheduled a settlement conference and venue change hearing Aug. 28, with the understanding that if the trial location changes, so the trial date will be pushed back.

If roper’s trial remains in Olmsted County, it is tentatively scheduled to begin March 2, with a pretrial hearing Feb. 24.

Roper also officially entered no-guilty pleas in court May 29, after entering them during an omnibus hearing in August of 2024.