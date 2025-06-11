State senator to challenge Joni Ernst for U.S. Senate seat

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A third Democrat has decided to challenge Senator Joni Ernst in 2026.

Iowa State Senator Zach Wahls, who represents the 43rd District, announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning, saying Ernst has gone “full Washington.”

So far, Democrats J.D. Scholten and Nathan Sage as well as Republicans Joshua Smith and Jim Carlin are already in the race.

Senator Ernst has not officially announced whether she’ll seek re-election but did hire a re-election campaign manager.