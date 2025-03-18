State Sen. Justin Eichorn arrested in Bloomington on suspicion of soliciting minor

(KSTP-TV) – A Republican state senator was arrested in Bloomington on Monday on suspicion of soliciting an underage girl for sex, police say.

The Bloomington Police Department alleges Justin David Eichorn, 40, of Grand Rapids, solicited sex from a detective posing as a 16-year-old girl online. Eichorn and the detective arranged to meet near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard.

Eichorn was seen arriving in his pickup truck at the rendezvous point and was was taken into custody.

Bloomington police forwarded the case to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for charging consideration. As of this publishing, formal charges hadn’t been filed.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-Grand Forks) said he had just learned of the incident and will have a comment later.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy said “The felony allegation against Senator Eichorn is deeply disturbing, and raises serious questions that will need to be answered by the court, as well as his caucus and constituents.”

